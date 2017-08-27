Derry defeated Dublin by 0-17 to 0-14 to set up an All-Ireland MFC meeting with champions Kerry.

Four David Lacey points and two each from James Doran and Ross McGarry helped Dublin to a 0-8 to 0-7 interval lead, with Patrick Quinn hitting four Derry scores.

Doran and Lacey helped the Dubs to a two points lead midway through the second half, but the Oak Leafers defended brilliantly, and Lorcan McWilliams and twin brother Oisin, along with Ben McCarron, grabbed the vital scores that sent them through to the decider.

Doran capped a brilliant Dublin display with six points from play