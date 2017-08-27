Mayo GAA has advised supporters to be on their guard about fraudulent fundraising activity in the coming weeks.

Mayo PRO Paul Cunnane says that the county board are aware of individuals and businesses organising events around the premise that they are raising funds for the Mayo senior football team.

Certain organisations, he said, were using the success of the Mayo team to obtain funds fraudulently.

Cunnane stressed that the only funds raised which go towards the preparation of the team are those raised under the umbrella of 'Cáirde Mhaigheo'.

"These people are using the success of our teams to mislead our extremely loyal supporters into contributing financially claiming that their funds will go towards the team training funds.

"Supporters should be aware that the only funds raised that go towards our team training funds are those raised under our Cáirde Mhaigheo fundraising umbrella and only authorised by the Executive of Mayo GAA."

It is a problem that Mayo GAA has been forced to grapple with before, with their senior team reaching four All-Ireland football finals in the past six years.

Cunnane told RTÉ Sport that they had witnessed incidents of fraudulent fundraising activity in advance of the 2013 All-Ireland final and again last year.

They were even forced to release a similar statement following last year's All-Ireland semi-final win over Tipperary.

He added that there were certain individuals both in Ireland and overseas who "have form in this regard."

The board urged anyone who was unsure whether a fundraising activity is legitimately going towards the team training fund to contact the Mayo County Board at 094-9250487.