Mickey Harte has made just one change to his Tyrone team for Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC showdown with Dublin at Croke Park from the side that beat Armagh in the last round.

David Mulgrew, who was named in the team to face the Orchard County but was withdrawn before throw-in, takes over at right wing-forward from Declan McClure, who drops to the bench.

The vastly experienced Sean Cavanagh will again captain the side from full-forward and his brother Colm is picked in the middle of the field alongside Conall McCann, though his role is expected to be sweeping in his own defence.

Niall Morgan has retained his place in goal having traded it with Michael O’Neill earlier in the year and in front of him Aidan McCrory, Ronan McNamee and Cathal McCarron form the full-back line.

Wing-backs Tiernan McCann and Peter Harte, either side of Pádraig Hampsey will be expected to get forward to help out the attack.

Up front, Mulgrew, Niall Sludden and Kieran McGeary form the half-forward line with Mark Bradley and Mattie Donnelly named in the corners. Mulgrew came off the bench for McCann in the second half against Armagh and scored 2-01, obviously catching Harte's eye.

Defending All-Ireland champions Dublin usually name their team on the Friday night before a Sunday game.

Tyrone (SFC v Dublin): Niall Morgan; Aidan McCrory, Ronan McNamee, Cathal McCarron; Tiernan McCann, Pádraig Hampsey, Peter Harte; Colm Cavanagh, Conall McCann; David Mulgrew, Niall Sludden, Kieran McGeary; Mark Bradley, Sean Cavanagh, Matthew Donnelly.

Subs: Michael O’Neill, Lee Brennan, Rory Brennan, Frank Burns, Michael Cassidy, Richard Donnelly, Declan McClure, Darren McCurry, Justin McMahon, Padraig McNulty, Conor Meyler, Ronan O'Neill.