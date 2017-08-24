Legendary broadcaster Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh met with legendary footballer Jack O’Shea in an RTÉ Online exclusive.

Jacko was being inducted into the GAA Hall of Fame at Croke Park along with Offaly’s Padraig Horan and Matt Connor, and Kilkenny’s Frank Cummins.

He fielded questions from Ó Muircheartaigh, who actually trained O’Shea and the other Kerry players from Mick O’Dwyer’s all-conquering team when he was based in Dublin in the seventies.

He spoke about his career, where being inducted into the Hall of Fame ranked alongside winning All-Ireland medals and All Stars and this weekend’s All-Ireland semi-final replay between the Kingdom and Mayo.

When Micheál asked Jacko how he thought the replay would go, he said: "I know how I’d like to to go, but that’s a different thing!

"This is a very good Mayo side and sometimes I don't think they’re given the credit for the games they have won and the quality of football they play.

"They are a difficult team to beat and Kerry will have to be at their best to beat them at the weekend. I think it will be very, very close again, edge of the seat, and it could go to extra time again, but I have a slight fancy that Kerry might improve that little bit more. They’ll have to improve."