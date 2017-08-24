Two-time Munster title winner Ronan McCarthy has been named new Cork footballer manager on a three-year term.

McCarthy was a corner-back in the Rebels team that earned provincial glory in 1999 and 2002, and suffered All-Ireland final heartache against Meath in '99.

He served as a selector under Conor Counihan in 2013 and then successor Brian Cuthbert in 2014 and 2015.

"The experience Ronan has at club and county level made him an ideal choice for this demanding role," said Cork county chairman Gerard Lane.

"He has been immersed in club and county football since his playing days ended and is well qualified to take this position.

"On behalf of everyone associated with Cork GAA, I would like to wish Ronan every success in his new role, and we all look forward to a successful period ahead."

Peadar Healy stepped away from the role in July after Cork's battling 0-27 to 2-20 Round 4A qualifier loss to Mayo.

"My term is up," he said at the time. "It was a great performance by the players. We looked for a performance from them and in fairness they delivered.

"We had our chances to win this game, there’s no doubt about it."