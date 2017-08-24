Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston says he has yet to decide whether he wants to remain in the Rebels hotseat.

Kingston oversaw Cork’s dramatic resurgence in 2017 as they claimed a 51st provincial title before Waterford ended their All-Ireland ambitions at the penultimate stage.

The 1986 All-Ireland winner has introduced a whole host of new players during his two years in charge, but with his term now up, Kingston told the Evening Echo that a decision won’t be made for a few weeks regarding his future.

"At this stage there is no commitment on either side," he said. It is something that we will have to look at over the next few weeks.

"There has been no discussion, nobody has their mind made up as to what’s happening next and no decisions have been made at any level."

Kingston succeeded Jimmy-Barry Murphy in 2015 and endured a challenging first year in charge as relegation from the top-flight of the Allianz League was avoided with a play-off victory over Galway.

Tipperary easily accounted for Cork in Munster before Wexford ended their campaign with a first Championship win over the Rebels since 1956.

Colm Spillane, Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon, his son Shane and Luke Meade have settled in well to the new-look team this year as Kingston’s trust in youth led to an All-Ireland semi-final appearance.