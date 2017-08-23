Seamus McEnaney has stepped down as Wexford manager after just a single season in charge.

Banty led the Yellow Bellies to promotion from Division 4 by winning their first five games, though progress stalled somewhat after that and they didn't enjoy a long summer in the Championship.

Ultimately, McEnaney says that the driving from his home in Carrickmacross to Ferns in Wexford proved too much.

"It was a 500km round trip," he explained, speaking to RTÉ Sport. "I'd leave my house at 3.0pm to head to training and I wouldn't be back again until midnight.

"The driving was the single biggest reason because the county board and the players were top class. We had whatever we needed and the respect, commitment and attitude of the players couldn't be questioned.

"Sometimes in a dual county one of the codes feels like they are missing out, but I can guarantee you we got everything that the hurlers got this year."

Wexford's hurlers enjoyed a far higher profile this year thanks to their run to the League semi-final and Leinster final, including wins over Kilkenny, under All-Ireland winning manager Davy Fitzgerald.

Before the start of the season McEnaney pinpointed League promotion as the most important aim in 2017 and they achieved that at the earliest possible juncture.

However, the Championship will have been a disappointment. Wexford lost their Leinster first round game to Carlow and after a qualifier win over Limerick their summer was ended by McEnaney's native Monaghan.

Having been in charge of Monaghan and Meath in the past, it would be no surprise to see him take on another inter-county job closer to home before too long.