SATURDAY 26 AUGUST

All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay

1500 Kerry v Mayo, Croke Park

All-Ireland TG4 Ladies SFC semi-final

1830 Dublin v Kerry, Semple Stadium,

All-Ireland Ladies TG4 IFC semi-final

1645 Meath v Tipperary, Semple Stadium

All-Ireland MHC B final

1400 Down v Meath, Crossmaglen

SUNDAY 27 AUGUST

All-Ireland U17FC final

1200 Roscommon v Tyrone, Croke Park

All-Ireland MFC semi-final

1400 Derry v Dublin, Croke Park



All-Ireland SFC semi-final

1600 Dublin v Tyrone, Croke Park



ONLINE

Live blogs on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now App from 1400 on Saturday and 1400 on Sunday.

TV

Saturday: Live coverage of Kerry v Mayo on RTÉ One and Sky Sports from 1430. Meath v Tipperary and Dublin v Kerry live on TG4 from 1630.

Sunday: Live coverage of Dublin v Tyrone on The Sunday Game live on RTÉ2 from 1515 and on Sky Sports from 1530.

Irish language commentary on Kerry v Mayo and Dublin v Tyrone is also available. Click here for details.

All live football games can be viewed overseas on GAAGO.

Highlights of all the weekend's action on The Sunday Game on RTÉ2 from 2130.

RADIO

Saturday: Live commentary of Kerry v Mayo on Saturday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400.

Sunday: Live commentary of Dublin v Tyrone along with updates of Derry v Dublin on Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400.

WEATHER

Saturday: Bright and dry in many places on Saturday with sunny spells especially in midland and southern areas, cloudier in northern counties with scattered showers. Afternoon temperatures of 16 to 20 or possibly 21 degrees Celsius in light breezes.

Sunday: It looks as if there will be a good deal of dry but rather cloudy conditions on Sunday, with occasional sunny spells and well scattered showers. Top temperatures 17 to 20 degrees Celsius, in moderate southwesterly winds. For more info go to met.ie

Playing it again in the pursuit of Sam

There was so much to take in after Kerry and Mayo played out a thrilling draw in the first of the All-Ireland football semi-finals. The familiar refrain that both sides were glad to get another shot at it got a decent airing, though more audible was the view that Mayo should have sealed the deal at the first time of asking.

Aidan O'Shea, back in unfamiliar territory, was asked to keep tabs on Kieran Donaghy. It was another big call from Stephen Rochford. The results were mixed - a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul, or as was quoted during the week: "it was like asking a plumber to wire your house".

Donaghy's influence contributed to key scores for Kerry, with the player clearly demonstrating there is more to this game than fetching high balls. Mayo will have to come up with another approach to curb his influence, while also making sure that O'Shea is more involved in areas that can hurt the opposition.

The weakness in the Kerry full-back line has been notable all summer. Is six days enough to shore things up? Lee Keegan and Seamus O'Shea weren't as prominent last Sunday and there is talk that the latter may not start in the replay. A big game from the former could propel Mayo to another final appearance.

That said, the Kingdom possess the stronger bench and that may be telling in a clash that more than likely will be close going down the stretch. Against that is the resolve shown so far by the opposition and what a win on Saturday would do ahead of another September showdown.

So much of Gaelic football today is about the kick-out strategy. Our own Peter Sweeney drilled down down into the restart statistics of both sides last Sunday.

"In the first half Kerry put the squeeze on Mayo and tore them asunder on the restart, winning seven of their 13 kick-outs.

"This meant Mayo only retained the ball six times - less than 50 per cent. If that stat continued through the game there’s no way that Mayo could have even gotten away with a draw.

"The general consensus that Kerry would have been the happier team to go in level at the break, 1-08 to 2-05, having conceded two goals. But looking at this data Mayo should have been relieved themselves.

"Things changed after the break, probably due to the teams tiring."

Read more of the analysis here.

Saturday's replay will be the 27th championship meeting between the counties. The score stands at 18-4 in the Kingdom’s favour with four draws from the previous 26 games. Mayo’s last win was in the 1996 All-Ireland semi-final.

This will be Mayo’s ninth championship game of the season, having won five (Sligo, Derry, Clare, Cork, Roscommon), drawn two (Roscommon, Kerry) and lost one (Galway) of the previous eight. They drew with Derry and Cork in normal time, before winning in the extra period.

Aggression and sparks will fly

The headline is how Tomás Ó Sé thinks Dublin-Kerry will play out at Croker on Sunday afternoon. It is certainly a game that has caught the imagination and a clash that most have been anticipating since Tyrone laid down a marker for the season when they steamrolled Donegal in the Ulster semi-final on 18 June.

Dublin, again came through Leinster with relative ease, though Kildare did ask a few questions of Jim Gavin's side in the provincial decider. Monaghan, however, put up little resistance against the All-Ireland champions at the quarter-final stage on a day when Tyrone also had a facile victory over Armagh.

Now it's time for the serious business.

This current Tyrone project, under the guidance of veteran manager Mickey Harte, looks as it's now starting to bear fruit.

Their double-sweeper system, allied with a quick-breaking style has seen them clock up some impressive scores in this championship. They often only play one man up front - Mark Bradley - but when they go on the attack they break in numbers.

Dublin will look to prise open the shield that their opponents will set up - they have the personnel to do that.

According to Philip Jordan, in his weekly column on these pages, Tyrone will have to win the goal-battle.

"If Dublin score more goals, I’m convinced they’ll win and even if they break level it’ll probably be good enough. If Tyrone can outscore Dublin in terms of goals they’ll give themselves a great chance," he predicted.

Tomás Ó Sé feels the Dubs can emerge victorious on the basis of their ability to split the posts from distance.

"I don't think it will be an open game like Kerry-Mayo. It will be a game of patience for Dublin as they look to poke holes in the Tyrone defence which I think they are very, very good at. Long-range scores could throw the balance in Dublin’s favour.

"It's Dublin for me, they have so much quality. Look at the bench they have to come in."