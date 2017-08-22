Waterford manager Derek McGrath has accepted that Conor Gleeson will miss the All-Ireland hurling final after his appeal to the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) failed on Monday night.

The player went before the committee in an effort to have the red card he picked up in the semi-final win over Cork rescinded but the decision was upheld by the CHC.

Gleeson was sent off along with Cork's Patrick Horgan for striking with minimal force in the last-four clash on 13 August.

Déise boss McGrath has now accepted that he will be without the Fourmilewater man and they will not be pursuing the case to the Central Appeals Committee (CAC) or Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) as transpired with Tadhg de Búrca earlier in the summer.

"We spoke in advance of the hearing last night and we spoke about possible outcomes in advance, and I won’t say we’ve exhausted every outcome, but we’ve made a decision as a management - and player - to leave it at that now," McGrath told the Irish Sun today.

"That’s basically it."

"...the stance we felt we should take, which is to go to the first hearing, see how that goes, and our approach then was to get the red reduced to a yellow in terms of the infraction.

"When that wasn’t going to be successful as a result of last night, we felt it was a case of a different scenario to what Tadhg faced. That was the reasoning behind it.

"These fellas are well able to accept that each situation is different, we’re moving on to look forward to the All-Ireland."