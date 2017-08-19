Kilkenny 8-35 Derry 0-07

Ruthless Kilkenny romped to a massive 52 points win as they routed Derry by 8-35 to 0-07 in a painfully one-sided All-Ireland U21 HC semi-final at Thurles.

First half goals from John Donnelly, Shane Walsh, Richie Leahy and Billy Ryan (2) had Eddie Brennan’s side ahead by 5-12 to 0-04 at the break.

They added further majors through Walsh, Eoin Kenny and Luke Scanlon in a procession to the Ulster champions’ goal after the break to go through to the decider for the first time since 2012.

Luke Scanlon delivered long or Donnelly to fetch and fire in the opening goal after less than two minutes, and it was clear this was going to be a trying afternoon for the outclassed Ulster champions.

The Cats had the ball in the net three times inside the opening ten minutes. A mix-up in the Oak Leaf defence allowed Billy Ryan to get in and net the second, and less than a minute later, Huw Lawlor provided the pass for skipper Richie Leahy to plant his shot past Francis McEldowney.

Derry were under extreme pressure, and even when they did get out of their own half, they came up against a solid Kilkenny defence in which Tommy Walsh was outstanding.

Cormac O’Doherty and Corey Reilly did land points from distance, but they were soon putting out fires again at the back.

Early in the second quarter, the Cats got their claws in again with a fourth goal, blasted ferociously home by Billy Ryan, who added a second four minutes later to put the game out of sight with just 20 minutes played.

There was no way back for a traumatised Derry side, who were unable to deal with the pace and class of their Leinster opponents.

Kilkenny manager Eddie Brennan

Walsh and Liam Blanchfield swept over points as they reached the break 23 clear at 5-12 to 0-04. It could have been worse had Derry goalkeeper not pulled off splendid saves from Blanchfield, Richie Leahy and How Lawlor.

Donnelly proved unstoppable as he steered through three points on the spin in the opening moments of the second half, and it was clear Kilkenny were unwilling to relent or show any mercy when they went through for a sixth goal, smashed home by Walsh for his second.

He was to finish with 2-07 to his name, but there was firepower aplenty off the bench, a clear sign that manager Brennan is pressing his players to fight hard for their places ahead of the decider.

The bench contributed 2-09, including goals from John Walsh and Eoin Kenny and a four points haul for Alan Murphy, as the Cats went at it unrelenting right to the finish.

Kilkenny: D Brennan; M Cody, C Delaney, N McMahon (0-01); D Mullen (0-01), J Cleere, T Walsh; L Scanlon (1-01), H Lawlor (0-01); R Leahy (1-01), J Donnelly (1-07), S Morrissey (0-01); S Walsh (2-07, 0-5f), L Blanchfield (0-06), B Ryan (2-00).

Subs: J Walsh (1-03) for Ryan (21), A Nolan for Cleere (22), A Murphy (0-04, 1f) for Leahy (h-t), E Kenny (1-01) for Morrissey (h-t), R Bergin (0-01) for T Walsh (47)

Derry: F McEldowney; S Higgins, P Turner, R McCartney; E McGill, C Steele (0-01), S McGuigan; C McAllister, C Kelly; T Magee, O McKeever, C Reilly (0-01); D Cartin (0-01, f), C O’Doherty (0-03), G Farren.

Subs: B Laverty (0-01) for Magee (h-t), P Burke for Higgins (h-t), C McCrystal for McEldowney (37), S McKeever for Turner (42), S Quinn for McGuigan (52)

Referee: J O’Brien (Laois).