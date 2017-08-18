Kerry midfielder Johnny Buckley admits his side weren't happy with many aspects of their quarter-final performance against Galway.

Kerry beat Galway by eight points in a sleepy encounter in Croke Park but the westerners may have made things more awkward had they not wasted a glut of goal chances either side of half-time.

Both teams were sharply criticised after the game, with Kerry labelled "careless" by Colm Cooper on the Sunday Game.

Buckley told RTÉ Sport that Kerry players do not fixate on what newspapers have to say about their performances but they do conduct their own internal analysis.

"We do our own internal analysis. I know a lot of fellas don't read newspapers and what goes on on the outside.

"So, we do our own analysis. There are a lot of areas we aren't happy with. We'll just be working on them and trying to tidy them up."

Buckley described Mayo's performance against Roscommon as "seriously impressive" and said that modern history shows that any team wishing to topple Mayo needs a "huge" performance.

"We know there's a massive challenge. Mayo have been there or thereabouts for the last number of years. They've always taken big scalps.

"Any team that gets the better of them plays extremely well. You look at Dublin over the last couple of years. You need a huge, huge performance to beat them.

"They have the panel of players, they have the experience. They have all the ingredients to beat any team on their day. So, we'll mind our corner for the time being and get ready as best we can."

Live coverage of Kerry v Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final on The Sunday Game, RTÉ Two from 2.45pm.

Live radio commentary on that game plus updates on Kerry v Cavan in the MFC semi-final on Sunday Sport, RTÉ Radio 1 from 2.00pm.

Live blog on the day's football action on RTE Sport Online and the News Now App from 1pm.