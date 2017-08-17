Fergal Horgan will referee the All-Ireland Hurling Championship final between Waterford and Galway.

Horgan will be the first Tipperary man to referee a final since 2005, while Sean Cleere of Kilkenny will officiate the minor final between Galway and Cork.

It will be Horgan’s first time to referee the All-Ireland final, but the Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams clubman has previously refereed the minor final in 2014 and the senior club final this year.

"I'm looking forward to it massively, it's the pinnacle of every referee's career to do the All-Ireland," Horgan told GAA.ie.

"I'm delighted to get it and I'll prepare for it the same as I always do and treat it with the respect it deserves."

Horgan was in goal on the 1996 All-Ireland winning Tipperary minor hurling team.

"It was a friend of mine, the former West Tipperary board chairman, Billy Ryan, who approached me and asked me to referee," says Horgan.

"He thought that more former players should take up refereeing to help improve the standard so I did it for him, really, when he asked me and I suppose it's worked out for me.

"I'd encourage other former players to follow the same path because I really think it's the way forward."