The controversy over the use of the Confederate flag at Cork GAA matches is to be raised at a meeting of the executive of the Cork County Board tonight.

There was widespread criticism on social media of its use by some fans at last Sunday's All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final between Cork and Waterford at Croke Park.

The flag had been widely been flown at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, during which a counter protestor was killed.

The Cork County Board has condemned use of the flag in the past.

The flag has been the subject of controversy for many years with Ken McCue of Sport Against Racism labelling it a "flag of hatred" and calling on the Cork County Board to condemn its use in 2015.

Dating from the American Civl War, it was a symbol of the pro-slavery Confederate states.

The board is due to issue a statement after its meeting tonight.