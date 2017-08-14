Waterford County Board chairman Paddy Joe Ryan said there was no intent in Austin Gleeson's controversial clash with Luke Meade and hopes Galway corner-back Adrian Tuohy's reprieve after a similar incident last week serves as a good omen.

Gleeson and Corkman Meade tangled during yesterday's All-Ireland SHC semi-final, with Gleeson appearing to pull off his opponent's helmet.

Galway's Tuohy did not face any disciplinary action following an incident with Tipperary’s Patrick Maher in the first All-Ireland semi-final. The helmet of the Tipp centre-forward came off during the first-half clash with both men competing for the ball and it was feared that retrospective action could lead him to miss next month’s decider.

Speaking to RTÉ news in Dungarvan, Ryan said the Gleeson clash would not be classed as deliberate and that there was no intent by the player.

He said Waterford do not want to be entangled in disciplinary matters in the weeks leading up to the All-Ireland final.

"We just want this thing to take its course and hopefully we will be more or less full strength for the final," he said, adding that the Waterford County Board will look at the referee's report when it is available and that they will address any matters arising if any exist, also in relation to Conor Gleeson, who was sent off on a straight red card.

Ryan revealed they'll wait and see what's in the report by referee James Owens before they decide on a course of action, if any is required.