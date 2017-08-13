Cork 0-23 Dublin 2-13

Cork are just an hour away from a dream double of All-Ireland underage hurling successes after blasting their way through to the Electric Ireland minor decider.

Cork claimed the inaugural All-Ireland Under-17 title last Sunday, also beating Dublin in that final, and five of the team lined out again at Croke Park.

Midfielder Daire Connery was one of those players and excelled again with 0-05 for the Munster champions, having reeled off 0-06 a week earlier.

Corner-forward Brian Turnbull was Cork's key man with 0-13 and while 0-11 of that came from placed balls he was solid in open play and won three of those frees.

Cork will play Galway in the September 3 final in what will be their first decider at the grade since losing to Tipperary in 2007, while their last minor success was in 2001.

Full-forward Robert Downey was dismissed after 45 minutes but will be available for next month's showpiece event after picking up two bookings.

Cork hadn't played since July 9, when they thrashed Clare by 4-21 to 0-16 in the Munster final, a five-week gap that could have sapped their momentum.

But after falling 0-02 to 0-01 down early on they responded with six unanswered points to put significant early daylight between the teams.

Turnbull scored three of those points while Connery delivered a brace of scores.

Dublin hit back with points from Liam Murphy and Sean Currie but another burst of four Cork points in a row put the young Rebels seven clear.

They retained that 0-11 to 0-04 advantage a minute into first-half stoppage time when Dublin clawed back a precious goal.

Luke McDwyer and Murphy both had shots blocked in the buildup but Eoghan O'Neill, wearing number five and lining out at full-forward, kicked cleverly to the net.

That left Cork leading by just 0-11 to 1-04 at half-time and Dublin almost wiped took another huge chunk out of the deficit after the restart.

Diarmaid O Floinn won a penalty when he was hauled down after a probing run but goalkeeper Conor O'Donoghue blasted an effort just wide of the right upright.

Cork responded with points from Turnbull and Connery to put six between the teams again at 0-15 to 1-06.

Turnbull converted three frees in a row to stretch the margin between the sides to eight points with 20 minutes to go.

Dublin battled gamely and points from free-takers Murphy and Currie kept them in the game and even got it back to a three-point match with a 62nd-minute Mark Grogan goal.

But Cork never looking like losing and Man of the Match Turnbull steadied them with a brilliant closing point from out on the left wing.

Cork: G Collins; E Roche, C O'Callaghan, S O'Leary Hayes; G Millerick (0-01), J Keating, A Walsh Barry; D Connery (0-05, 0-02f), B Roche (0-02); B Buckley (0-01), C Hanafin, D Linehan (0-01); L O'Shea, R Downey, B Turnbull (0-13, 0-11f).

Subs: B Murphy for Hanafin (48), D Hanlon for Buckley (49), C O'Brien for B Roche (60).

Dublin: C O'Donoghue; B McHugh, K Burke, A Dunphy; E O'Donnell, L Walsh, L Gannon; D Keogh, B Coffey; D O Floinn, M Grogan (1-01), L McDwyer; L Murphy (0-04, 0-03f), E O'Neill (1-01), S Currie (0-06, 0-03f).

Subs: S Kennedy for McDwyer (h/t), E Allen (0-01) for Coffey (52), C Derwin for O Floinn (52), T Aherne for O'Donnell (62).

Referee: M Murtagh (Westmeath).