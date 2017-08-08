Ireland's second International Rules Test against Australia in November will be the final game played at the Domain Stadium.

The opener takes place at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday 12 November, with the second clash pencilled in for the following Saturday at the Perth venue, formerly known as the Subiaco Oval, soon to be out of use due to the construction of a new stadium.

It's the first time since 2013 that the series consists of two Tests.

Two years ago, Bernard Brogan lifted the Cormac McAnallen Cup after a 56-52 Irish victory at Croke Park.

This will be the 20th series between the two countries, with Joe Kernan returning as Ireland manager, while Geelong coach Chris Scott takes the reins for Australia.