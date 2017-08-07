Eight-time All-Ireland winner Eddie Brennan believes a move to the half-forward line might re-invigorate Seamus Callanan for the next few seasons.

Callanan scored five points in Sunday's semi-final defeat to Galway with 0-2 coming from play. However, after a sprightly opening period, his influence was limited in the second half and he dragged a couple of frees wide of the posts.

The Man of the Match in the 2016 All-Ireland final was in scintillating form when Tipperary demolished Dublin in Thurles and delivered a fine display against Clare in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

But speaking to Game On on RTÉ 2fm, Eddie Brennan believes that Callanan's game could benefit from a switch to the half-forward line particularly as inside forwards are largely at the mercy of the supply they receive from out the field.

And he has a technical observation which he suggests could explain Callanan's uncharacteristic bout of the yips from placed balls on Sunday.

"For me, Seamus Callanan is an exceptional player at the height of his game but I just notice that his style of free-taking has changed a little bit in the last 12 months.

"I find that the goal is a little bit sharp to his left and he seems to be pulling them back a little bit. I don't know if that's affecting it or maybe they're just not tracking as well as they should.

"I'd liken him to Richie Hogan at the moment. They have been at the top of their game for the guts of four or five seasons.

"And the natural evolution of things is that you do plateau at some stage. And maybe something needs to be freshened up.

"And when you look at Seamus Callanan, I think 'class act, can do it all.' But I'd like to see can they make a half-forward out of him. Can he add that to his game?

"Because right at this point in time, Seamus Callanan is a 14 or nowhere else. And 14 can be a frustrating spot if the supply is not good.

"And maybe Seamus Callanan needs a fresh challenge. Maybe number 10 or number 11 might be the place for him."