Aidan O'Shea labelled Mayo's obliteration of Roscommon an improvement on their previous displays in this year's championship, but not yet good enough to beat All-Ireland semi-final opponents Kerry.

O'Shea scored two points as Mayo ran away with the last-eight replay at Croke Park, scoring three goals in seven first-half minutes en route to a 4-19 to 0-09 triumph.

It was a far cry from last weekend's nail-biting drawn game, and man-of-the-match O'Shea acknowledged that a few key tactical changes led to Sunday's 22-point hammering.

"We didn't play well the last day and gave Roscommon a massive start, and really didn't play in the second half," O'Shea told RTÉ Sport.

"We just sat down and watched the tape, made a few adjustments from a tactical point of view and just upped our game to a different level that we know can play at.

"We've had a busy couple of weeks. Roscommon won Connacht and probably were fresh coming out of the blocks. Nobody gave them a chance and in fairness they got out of the blocks very quickly last week."

After a roller-coaster ride to the last four, O'Shea insists that Mayo need to build on this performance to challenge Kerry and silence the doubting voices that perennially surround Stephen Rochford's panel.

"We know what we're capable of," O'Shea said. "Everyone has written us off, as per usual, but we just keep going.

"We are well conditioned. We've looked at our numbers and they are getting better and better. We've a game in 13 days and we're really looking forward to it.

"We work really hard and the games are just a bonus. The way we've been performing, we've been a bit up and down, but today was a bit more consistent but that's not going to be good enough to beat Kerry."