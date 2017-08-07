MONDAY 7 AUGUST

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final replay

1400 Mayo v Roscommon, Croke Park

Live on RTÉ2, RTÉ Player and RTÉ Radio 1 from 1330

All live games available on GAAGO.

Connacht pair back for another joust

Roscommon and Mayo return to Croke Park to see who will face Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final.

The drawn game at times may have lacked quality, but it certainly kept the 60,000 plus audience in Croke Park enthralled. Both sides had periods of domination. Crucially Roscommon started the second half on the front foot and by not letting Mayo get a few early scores ensured that they were right in the game.

It's hard to know who has the advantage going into a replay, though some observers that the Rossies had a greater perk in their step last Sunday evening.

In his preview for RTÉ Radio, Tomás Ó Sé expects Mayo to get the job done today.

"They got 1-06 from the half-back line the last day, and outstanding half-back line, but need more scores from the forwards," he said.

"People say they're tired, but I don't buy into that. They probably did one field session this week, which won't be too touch on their players, and I think there's more room for improvement from Mayo."

This will be Mayo’s fourth championship replay in four seasons. They lost to Kerry (after extra-time) in the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final and also lost to Dublin in the 2015 semi-final and the 2016 final.

Roscommon’s most recent championship replay was last year when they lost the Connacht final to Galway.

Mayo have been in thirteen All-Ireland quarter-finals, winning eight, losing three and drawing two.

Roscommon have been in four All-Ireland quarter-finals, losing three and drawing one.