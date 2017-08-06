It’s hard to believe that Joe Canning is only 28-years-old. He’s been around forever in hurling terms, having made his debut all the way back in 2008.

He could have worn the Galway jersey sooner too, but he decided not to take up Ger Loughnane’s offer to join the senior panel in his year season out of minor.

In those ten seasons time he has seen a lot, packed in plenty and remains, as he was from the off, Galway’s go-to-guy.

What’s odd is that there are people who remain unconvinced by Canning and his abilities to shape a game to his own will.

He was man of the match in an All-Ireland club final with Portumna as a 17-year-old a few months before doing his Leaving Certificate and he has been the gift that has kept on giving to hurling ever since.

In his first big Championship game, a qualifier against a top-of-the range Cork team in front of packed stands in Thurles, he carried the team on his back with 2-12, 1-06 from play, of a 2-15 losing total.

He then stayed out of the field for fully 45 minutes despite his disappointment to sign every jersey and hurl, pose for every photograph and shake every hand before trudging up the tunnel and talking to the media.

It hasn’t alway been plain sailing for Canning and, like every player, has had the occasional poor game and even the odd patchy season. But his talent and influence remains unquestionable.

It’s not an easy gig being Joe Canning. If he doesn’t shoot the lights out in every game he’s judged harshly by fans and pundits alike. He still hasn’t won a senior All-Ireland title with Galway and until he does he probably won’t ever silence his critics.

This year may be his best chance of finally getting his hands on the Liam MacCarthy Cup in Galway’s third All-Ireland final in six seasons. For a start, they won’t be playing Kilkenny - the Cats beat them in 2015 and after a replay ‘12.

He’s also playing in a forward line with a far better supporting cast. Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney, Cathal Mannion, back from injury, and Joseph Cooney all help to take the weight off his shoulders.

Not that he shirks responsibility. He’s a player that thrives on it.

Canning struggled to get into the All-Ireland semi-final against Tipperary at Croke Park and he had a first half to forget, which included two frees and a sideline ball driven wide of the target when scores were at a premium.

At throw-in at the start he was on the left wing, spent much of the first half at centre-forward, moved into full-forward and was then switched to corner-forward after missing another dead ball as the Galway management tried to get him into the game.

Plenty of other players would have disappeared at this stage, thinking it wasn’t going to be their day, but that’s not Canning. And manager Micheal Donoghue knew this because no matter the circumstances he was never going to take him off.

Late on he moved to right wing-forward and there things really started to happen for him. With the intensity ratcheting up he hit Galway’s last five points on the bounce, including frees, a ’65’ and scores from play.

The winner was something special and a point that only the greatest of players can conjure.

Midfielder Johnny Coen drove up the right wing looking for an opening and when he was turned back he saw Canning calling for the ball. He knew what to do.

Desperate Tipp defenders, seeing their All-Ireland title slipping from their grasp, were straight up to put the squeeze on, but with no room for manoeuvre on the touchline under the Cusack Stand, he hoisted over the winner from 45 metres out.

In his post match interview with RTÉ Joanne Cantwell he shrugged it off and said he was ‘lucky’ to send it over. There was no luck involved. Canning is a big time player and this is what he does.