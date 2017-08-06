Galway’s Joe Canning was modest in the aftermath of his county’s dramatic All-Ireland hurling semi-final clash with Tipperary despite a match-winning display.

The Tribesmen emerged victorious is a thrilling encounter, edging out Tipp' by 0-22 to 1-18 with Canning claiming half of his county’s points.

The Portumna clubman saved the best for last however, scoring the winning point in the fifth minute of stoppage time from far out of the right sideline, sending his team to the final and the Galway support into raptures.

The result was a reversal of Galway’s one point defeat to Tipperary at the same stage last year but despite being the man to claim the match-winning score, Canning played down his role in the win.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, he said: "I suppose over the last three years it’s been nip and tuck with a point in it so it’s good to come out on top this year.

"It’s just lucky it went over. I remember a couple of years ago against Waterford I had the same thing to draw the match and I missed it so it’s nice when it comes off on a day like today.

"To be honest it could have went anywhere. It wasn’t a great day with the frees or anything like that so I’m just lucky it went over in the end."

Canning admitted that Tipperary made life difficult for him and the rest of the Galway forwards, particularly in the first half where Dan McCormack was playing as an extra defender and breaking up the Tribesmen’s attacks.

"They had an extra man with Dan McCormack sitting in the pocket in the first half and we didn’t go through the lines I suppose," he said.

"The boys were doing fine inside. It doesn’t matter if the ball is going through our half-forward line or not as long as the boys are doing the business inside.

"That’s our scoring zone in the full-forward line and all the boys did very well there today.

"It’s pressure every day you go out. You try and embrace it and try to get a performance and you know the hop of the ball went our way today and it went their way last year."

The 28-year-old full forward was also quick to pay tribute to his sides defence who, despite making several unfoced errors, were still able to limit Tipperary to 1-18.

"[They were] brilliant," Canning insisted. "Daithi Burke caught a ball there at the end and broke out with it so the boys were unreal there today.

"That Tipperary forward line are the best around, so to nullify them as much as we could, we did very well."