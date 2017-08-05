Cian O’Sullivan believes that competition for places in the Dublin squad helped to drive his side to a 1-19 to 0-12 victory over Monaghan in the All-Ireland football quarter-finals.

Dublin took the lead in the first minute and were never behind against Monaghan, surging into a 0-11 to 0-03 half-time lead.

Despite their dominance against the Ulster side, at no stage did the Dubs take their foot off the pedal and O’Sullivan believes that the depth of talent in the squad means that no-one can become complacent, even in a game they dominated.

"It’s exactly where we want to be, it was a really good team performance out there today so we’re pretty happy, feeling good and looking forward to three weeks time," he said speaking to Sky Sports.

"There’s great depth in this squad, you see the guys coming on in the last 10/15 minutes. It’s great to see Mick MacAuley back, Paul Flynn back and Bernard [Brogan] coming on with a cameo as well.

"The lads were all firing and it was really good stuff out there so the team is in a really good place at the moment.

"It was a great team performance out there so we’re pretty happy."

O’Sullivan was happy to see his side keep their focus and shape despite their big lead and was pleased that they never lost their concentration in defence.

"The game can turn so quickly, one lapse of concentration and you can ship two goals like we have done in the past," he said.

"That’s the real key and something we really go after to try and stay focused for the full 70 minutes and we did a pretty good job of it there today."

Sterner challenges lie ahead for Dublin now and they will face Tyrone in the semi-final after the Red Hand claimed a convincing victory over Ulster rivals Armagh. It’s a game that O’Sullivan is looking forward to.

"Tyrone have been going really all season and watching them from afar, they look like a really serious outfit, he said. "We’ll have a look at them over the next couple of weeks and I’m sure we’ll have our work cut out for us."