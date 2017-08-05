All-Ireland champions Dublin charged into an eighth successive semi-final with a comfortable 1-19 to 0-12 win over Monaghan to set up a last four clash with Tyrone.

Jim Gavin’s side breezed through this game without coming close to realising their full potential, but the efficiency of their system ensured that this contest was always going to be beyond the Ulster side’s reach.

Trusted defensive structures, fluid movement, searing pace and willing support play combined to set up the scores that they executed with a combination of comfort and style.

Dean Rock, who top-scored with 1-7, palmed home the only goal of the game five minutes into the second half, but the Farney challenge had already been spent by that stage.

Their talisman Conor McManus failed to score from play on an afternoon that a Dublin defence, with Cian O’Sullivan and Philly McMahon imperious at its heart, always had the measure of an outclassed opponent.

In front of a sell-out Croke Park crowd, Paul Mannion, Paddy Andrews and Rock got the machine into gear with early scores, putting the Ulster men on the back foot from an early stage.

Monaghan did break for Conor McManus to slot over a free, but they lacked the cutting edge that would prise open the champions’ defence.

Dublin built patiently from deep, and were able to vary the point of attack to stretch their opponents, forcing them into rash challenges that Rock punished unerringly.

Ciaran Kilkenny was at the centre of Dublin’s most fluent attacking plays, and the threat carried by exciting youngster Con O’Callaghan was ever-present.

It wasn’t until the 24th minute that the Cuala star nailed his opening score, easing his side into a 0-9 to 0-1 lead.

They had also created a coiple of decent goal chances by then, but Rory Beggan denied Jamse McCarthy and O’Callaghan, the latter with a splendid stop.

Monaghan’s packed defence was pullled in either direction the full width of Croke Park as the Sam Maguire Cup holders bided their time to get the ball to the best placed man, a strategy illustrated perfectly by James McCarthy’s 36th minute score that sent his side in with a 0-11 to 0-3 interval lead.

Conor McCarthy’s class gave Monaghan enourage ment at the start of the second half as he sent over a couple of delightful scores, but any glimmer of hope that they could mount a comeback was dashed in the 40th minute when Andrews unselfishly crossed for Rock to palm to the net.

They could have had another, but once more Beggan was on top of his game to keep out an effort from substitute Bernard Brogan, with Rock converting the ’45 to push his side into a 1-15 to 0-7 lead by the 52nd minute mark.

Beggan also found the scoring touch from a long range free, but by then his team was beyond redemption, and yet another quarter-final exit was imminent.

Philly McMahon, Cian O’Sullivan and Jonny Cooper stood firm as the Monaghan men searched for ways to create openings, and the Dubs were deadly on the break, adding to their growing tally through Rock, Paul Flynn and Eoghan O’Gara to lead by 13 going down the final ten-minute straight.

Monaghan did manage a flurry of late points through McManus and Ryan McAnespie, but this was a painful lesson to end a disappointing season for the Farney men.

Dublin: S Cluxton; P McMahon, C O’Sullivan, M Fitzsimons; J Cooper, J Small (0-01), E Lowndes; B Fenton, J McCarthy (0-01); C Kilkenny, C O’Callaghan (0-01), J McCaffrey (0-01); P Mannion (0-03), P Andrews (0-03), D Rock (1-07, 0-6f, 0-1 ’45).

Subs: B Brogan for Lowndes (41), D Daly for Small (50), P Flynn (0-01) for McCarthy (50), E O’Gara (0-01) for Andrews (54), MD Macauley for Kilkenny (57), D Byrne for Cooper (60)

Monaghan: R Beggan (0-01, f); F Kelly, D Wylie, R Wylie; C Walshe (0-01), K Duffy, K O’Connell (0-01); K Hughes, D Hughes (0-01); G Doogan, D Ward, S Carey; R McAnespie (0-01), J McCarron, C McManus (0-04, 4f).

Subs: C McCarthy (0-03) for Doogan (35), O Duffy for Ward (h-t), D Mone for O’Connell (43), V Corey for R Wylie (43), D Malone for Carey (55), N McAdam for D Hughes (62)

Referee: C Lane (Cork).