Tipperary manager Michael Ryan has recalled goalkeeper Darren Gleeson in one of two team changes for Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final against Galway.

The Portroe shot-stopper is recalled at the expense of Darragh Mooney, while the other change from the side that saw of Clare in the quarter-final comes in the full-back line which struggled at times against the Banner.

Michael Cahill comes in at corner back in place of Tomás Hamill, and it means that 14 of the side that started last year’s All-Ireland final get the nod for this weekend, with Darragh Mooney taking Cathal Barrett’s place at corner back.

Séamus Callanan, who left the field nursing an elbow injury, is fit to take his place in a potent full-forward line that contains John McGrath and ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer.

Tipperary: D Gleeson; D Maher, J Barry, M Cahill; S Kennedy, R Maher, Padraic Maher; B Maher, M Breen; N McGrath, Patrick Maher, D McCormack; J McGrath, S Callanan, J O’Dwyer.

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has named an unchanged team that drew with Roscommon in last week’s drawn quarter-final, but has made one interesting tactical adjustment.

Lee Keegan, who put in a starring performance in a man-marking role against Enda Smith as well as scoring 1-03, has been named to start in midfield.

Colm Boyle switches wings in the half-back line, Keegan takes the number eight jersey while Jason Doherty is named in the full-forward line.

The game will be captain Cillian O'Connor's 70th appearance in a Mayo jersey.

Mayo: D Clarke; B Harrison, G Cafferkey, K Higgins; C Boyle; C Barrett, P Durcan; L Keegan, S O’Shea; K McLoughlin, A O’Shea, D O’Connor; J Doherty, C O’Connor; A Moran.

Galway and Tipperary (4pm) is live on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Radio 1, with a live blog on RTE Sport Online and the News Now App from 2.00pm.