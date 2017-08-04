Galway and Tipperary meet in the first of the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals and former Kilkenny great Jackie Tyrrell offers his assessment on what he expects will be another tight contest between the counties.

All-Ireland SHC semi-final, Sunday, Croke Park, 4pm

Galway v Tipperary

I don't think the league final result has any relevance now - a lot of hurling has been played since. Tipperary are in a different place now.

Galway and Tipp have built up a good rivalry over the last couple of years, a one-point difference in their semi-final meetings in the last two semi-finals. That shows how tight it is between these two teams. The side that gets up around 26 or 27 points will have a great chance of winning on Sunday.

Galway's wait since the Leinster final can be a disadvantage. Internal games may or may not not have that intensity. I know Galway guys will have played a few club games since and then would have been brought back in to focus on the semi-final.

If the internal games have been intense, they'll have a great chance. That said, you won't know that until Sunday. In some ways you are coming in kind of blinded but I'm sure management will have kept all involved on their toes.

I feel there will be no sweepers and the Joseph Cooney v Padraig Maher match-up is a mouthwatering one.

You have two physically, massive men who are also strong under the high ball. I'm really looking forward to the two of them clashing. If you remember the hit Maher made on Joe Cooney last year, well if we have some of that on Sunday then we're definitely in for a really great game.

I have been edging towards Galway all year so I'm going to stick to my guns. I think they have the better backs and that's what it's going to come down to - which backs will perform better on the day?

The Galway defence at three and six - Gearóid McInerney and Daithí Burke - that's a really strong spine.

That will help to get them to get over the line in a very tight game.

