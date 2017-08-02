The Roscommon players and management have released a statement condemning the booing of Mayo attacker Andy Moran throughout Sunday's All-Ireland quarter-final in Croke Park.

Moran, who kicked 0-2 from play in Sunday's drawn match, was booed by a segment of the Roscommon support during the 58 minutes he was on the pitch.

The Roscommon players and management thanked the supporters who travelled to Croke Park at the weekend but noted that it was "obvious" that a section of the Roscommon support were intent on jeering and upsetting Andy Moran.

They asked that their supporters refrain from booing any player.

"Roscommon Senior Football management and players would like to publicly thank the many Roscommon supporters who travelled to Croke Park yesterday to support them.

"During the game, it was obvious that a section of Roscommon supporters tried to upset Andy Moran by booing him while on or near the ball.

"The Roscommon players and management do not condone this behavior from any set of fans but especially our own and believe it has no place in Gaelic games or indeed any sport.

"We strongly urge all supporters to please refrain from booing any player.

"We as a team have a value set and we always try and play the game in a sporting manner and expect our supporters to support in a similar manner. Thank you for your continued support."

Mayo and Roscommon meet again in the replay in Croke Park on Bank Holiday Monday at 2,00pm.

The match will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Radio 1.