Tipperary and Galway will contest the second Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie quarter-final in Semple Stadium.

In one sense, Tipperary are already in bonus territory, having waited until the last round of games to record a win that proved enough to make it through to this stage by one point on score difference against their victims, Offaly.

It was the definition of fine margins but the fact of the matter is that Tipp had been performing reasonably well, without getting the results.

Another fact is that they were in the top six last year too and were minutes away from a sensational victory over Wexford. They allowed an eight-point lead to slip and went out to a Kate Kelly injury-time point.

Lack of consistency has dogged them for a couple of years now but while Sarah Fryday is a huge loss, Cáit Devane’s return has offered more firepower, and Orla O’Dwyer, Megan Ryan and Nicole Walsh are also dangerous in attack.

Galway are on their third management team in three seasons with the retired former goal sneak Molly Dunne joining ex-Galway and Dublin hurler Niall Corcoran in Mark Dunne’s backroom staff. Much of the playing personnel is familiar, however.

Niamh Kilkenny remains a driving force from the middle and along with Lorraine Ryan provides serious leadership.

Ailish O’Reilly has assumed free-taking duties and is doing very well, while also retaining her eye for goal. Orlaith McGrath is in top form too while the youngest of the siblings Siobhán (Niamh and Clodagh are also on the panel) invariably contributes off the bench.

There have been some tweaks in defence with long-hitting Sarah Healy assuming the goalkeeper’s mantle from the now-retired Susan Earner.

Galway will be expected to advance to the semi-finals but Tipp have shown before that they can bother the top sides if they put their best foot forward.