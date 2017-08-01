Wexford and Dublin will play in the first of the All-Ireland senior Camogie championship quarter-finals in Semple Stadium on Saturday

Many were writing off Wexford’s chances of overall glory at the beginning of the campaign and plenty thought they might be vulnerable in a hugely competitive group.

In the end, they won three out of four games and though on the wrong end of an 18-point drubbing by Cork, were just that bit better than Offaly, Tipperary and Limerick, ultimately making it through to the last six with plenty to spare.

They have lost three hugely important players this year in the legendary Kate Kelly (retired), Mags D’Arcy (taking time out) and Katrina Parrock (soccer), and placed alongside the departure in recent years of some of the other greats of the golden era that yielded four All-Irelands, these were monumental blows.

But no-one can play forever and John Kelly and Matty Flynn O’Connor have given some of the younger players their heads, with Chloe Foxe and Joanne Dillon among those to prosper, while the Leacy and Kehoe siblings still provide plenty of leadership.

Dublin have been threatening to step up for a while. Shane O’Brien brought about significant organisation and improvement.

He also introduced David Herity to the set-up last year and the former Kilkenny All-Ireland-winning hurler took over the reins this year.

Faye McCarthy’s long-range freetaking has been a feature of the campaign, while Aisling Maher is very accurate with placed balls closer to goals.

Ali Maguire is back after an arm injury while Mairi Moynihan, Gráinne Quinn and Ali Twomey have of plenty experience too.

Wexford will be favourites but Dublin beat them in the League and this is one that could go down to the wire.