The All-Ireland quarter-final final replay between Roscommon and Mayo has been confirmed for 2pm on Monday 7 August in Croke Park.

Details of the replay were announced on Monday by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC).

The two sides couldn't be separated first time out in Croke Park as the game finished 2-09 to 1-12.

Roscommon got off to a blistering start and two early goals fired them into a seven-point lead but Mayo mounted a come-back through a Lee Keegan goal, bringing them back into the game.

Roscommon Mayo All Ireland Football Quarter Final is confirmed for Monday at 2pm in Croke Park. #rosgaa #gaa pic.twitter.com/bXo8N6cGCm — Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) July 31, 2017

Both Stephen Rochford and Kevin McStay called on the GAA to fix the rematch for the August Bank Holiday Monday at Headquarters.

"Monday here - it can’t be anywhere else," said Roscommon boss Kevin McStay directly after the final whistle.

"All-Ireland quarter-finals have been played on the bank holiday Monday before and for me that’s the obvious choice - we’d be happy to see it again," said Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.