Stephen Rochford felt relief and frustration at the final whistle of Mayo's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final arm wrestle with Roscommon, and admitted his side were "lucky" to get a second bite of the cherry.

In a breathless finale a fierce contest could have swung either way as Donie Smith's terrific free earned the Rossies a deserved draw.

Kevin McStay's men led by seven points at one stage, firing in two goals in a frantic opening period before Mayo clawed their way back into the game after Lee Keegan's deflected goal.

Ultimately, the Green and Red had to settle for a draw and head for their third replay this summer.

Rochofrd wants a swift improvement.

"We're maybe lucky to have got that," he told RTÉ Sport.

"It was a really disappointing second half. We'd given Roscommon a seven-point and come back and put ourselves in a really good position at half-time. We never drove on.

"That's the strange thing about a draw. You're looking at the relief side, the opportunities Roscommon had, and then you're looking at the ball being saved under the crossbar, one or two wides.

"If we'd come out with a one-point win we'd still be looking for improvement for the next day."

While Rochford freely admitted his team's display was riddled with errors, he's confident the desire in the camp to put that right is there and sent out a rallying cry for his players to prove it.

"We were looking to go two or three points up going in to that last five-minute period but we never got that third point and it came back to hurt us," Rochford added.

"We're happy top get a second bite at it because the performance at times didn't necessarily warrant it but we're still there and I know we'll be giving it as big a fight as the previous game."