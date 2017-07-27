Peter Creedon once again crushed any talk of a drinking culture in Laois as he reflected on his year-long stint at the helm of the footballers.

Creedon and his management team have stepped away from their positions after just one season in charge.

Laois have endured a tough campaign, suffering relegation to Division 4 and tumbling out of the championship at the hands of Clare in the qualifiers after a tame 10-point defeat in Portlaoise.

At a county board meeting two weeks ago there were allegations that some of the players had been drinking prior to games, but Creedon passionately denied that and said such suggestions made Laois look like "laughing stocks".

"Not once throughout the whole year did any person come to me or Gary [Kavanagh] or Tom [McKettrick], who were based and living in Laois, with information regarding players constantly drinking or whatever," he told RTÉ's GAA Podcast.

"I wasn't following the players around all the time but to the best of our knowledge there wasn't a drink culture there and it was really bad form to have it splashed across the media because not only does it make the players and ourselves look like laughing stocks, it's not a positive reflection on Laois either.

"Some of the things that were being said about us in Laois were just off the wall really."

Corkman Creedon had a three-year term with Tipperary, leaving in the summer of 2015 but coming back to the game last September when taking the reins in Laois.

He aired his disappointment at not being given time to really make his mark with the team, and accentuated his belief that success often requires patience and belief.

"Going back to my time in Tipp, we failed to get out of Division 4 the first year," he said.

"It was the second year we made significant progress and we've been rising since then in Tipperary.

"The county board there were patient enough, that's what it takes. Sometimes a manager can go in in year one and get a massive bounce like Davy Fitzgerald in Wexford, and sometimes it might take a year or two to bring forward growth in terms of the team's personality and willingness to fight for each other in games.

"We weren't afforded that opportunity.

"In any panel of 32, 33 guys you're going to get a few rogues here and there but are attendances at training were perfect. All our data from our GPS was saying the effort we were putting into training never slackened.

"There was one morning were three players failed to show but they were dealt with. One player didn't play for two championship matches after that as a consequence for his actions.

"We were being accused of being too quiet and too nice with the players but at the same time we were slowly putting in place the actual structures needed going forward."