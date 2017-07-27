Kevin McStay said Roscommon "can't cage the chaos" and instead must embrace the gloriously frenzied excitment their All-Ireland SFC quarter-final showdown with Mayo will bring.

The Rossies captured the Connacht crown with a memorable slaying of Galway three weeks ago.

The Tribesmen had dumped out Stephen Rochford's Mayo in the semis but last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists regrouped through the qualifiers, squeezing past Cork last weekend to set up a mouthwatering clash with their neighbours.

McStay admitted the positive impact of an unexpected provincial triumph has reverberated right throughout the county, and is hoping his men can take the summer to even greater heights.

"Within the squad there'd be a very balanced view but outside, there's nothing you can do. You can't cage in the chaos," McStay told RTÉ Sport.

"That's what a big championship win can do for a small county."

"The supporters in the towns and villages around Roscommon, they're knocking a really good time out of it. They're all big happy smiley faces.

"That's what a big championship win can do for a small county. We're looking to surf that enthusiasm and energy all the way up to Croke Park next Sunday."

With success comes greater expectation and the Rossies faithful will be hungry for another scalp on Sunday.

They'll make the pilgrimage to Croke Park dreaming of a place in the last four, but McStay is confident his charges are grounded enough to block out all distractions as they look to pull off a famous win.

"They're a smart group, a tight group," he added. "We like to think there's a lot of humility in our squad.

"They're clever young men. They're well switched on at this stage.

"I remember years ago thinking what a tough job the Mayo manager has because winning the Connacht championship was of no value to the county at that time. They're focus had moved on to winning the [All-Ireland] title.

"We're different. What's rare is wonderful. Expectation then moves on. Once you become the champion you think, 'hmm, there's a bit of a gap in the ditch now, we might go in and plough that field as well'.

"You get a lot of energy, a lot of confidence form a big win... but at the same time it does drive you on. We'll be thinking now surely we can add another little bit in Croke Park and see where that gets us."