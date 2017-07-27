Manager Michael Ryan informed his Tipperary players at training on Tuesday night that exiled corner-back Cathal Barrett won’t be recalled before Sunday week’s All-Ireland semi-final against Galway.

The door has been slammed shut on the 2016 All-Star corner back, who has indicated a desire to play and an insistence that he’s fit enough to be involved.

But Ryan made it clear to his squad in Thurles that there will be no additions ahead of the showdown with the Tribesmen at Croke Park.

It’s understood that a delegation of senior players approached Ryan recently to gauge whether or not he would reconsider his stance – but the Upperchurch man is not for turning.

That leaves Barrett in a situation where he’s resigned to being without inter-county hurling for the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old is reportedly upset by confirmation that there will be no recall – but has now accepted his fate.

Jackie Tyrell and Donal O'Grady think Tipperary need All-Star Cathal Barrett back in the fold and lining out at corner-back #GAA pic.twitter.com/gjhfaPP5qB — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 23, 2017

Former Kilkenny defender Jackie Tyrrell said on The Sunday Game last weekend that Tipperary "are not going to win the All-Ireland without Cathal Barrett."

And writing in his Nenagh Guardian column this week, Tipp’s 2001 All-Ireland winning captain Tommy Dunne stated that Barrett’s continued absence is a "significant loss."

But Dunne added that, with just one club game under his belt since sustaining a serious knee injury against Cork on May 21, it would have been difficult for Barrett to hit the ground running.

Dunne wrote: "There’s been something of a clamour for Cathal Barrett’s return and it’s something I’ve been thinking about since the weekend.

"For me there are two aspects to this; number one, his injury situation, and it was a significant injury he suffered against Cork on May 21.

"Since then, he’s had just one club game, a Cahill Cup final last weekend for Holycross-Ballycahill.

"It’s hard to see how that’s going to be enough to convince himself or management that he’s ready to play in an All-Ireland semi-final.

"In the real world, you have to be objective about it and leave all the other issues to one side.

"A league game with your club is in no way related to the intensity of an All-Ireland Semi-Final in front of 60,000 people at Croke Park. So, it’s a long shot, from what I can see.

"The other aspect is the disciplinary side of things. If he is not part of the panel currently, and has not been training with the squad over the last number of weeks, then it’s hard to see him being suddenly drafted in.

"We will have to wait and see on that one but it’s unfortunate for everyone involved that he has missed so much recently, as he is certainly a significant loss."