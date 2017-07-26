Limerick 0-16 Cork 1-11

Pat Donnelly's Limerick denied Cork a clean sweep of Munster hurling titles with a 0-16 to 1-11 victory at the Gaelic Grounds.

Limerick were crowned Bord Gáis Energy U-21 kingpins after scoring a two-point victory over the visiting Rebels, in front of an official attendance of 11,774.

Ultimately, a strong start paved the way for this Limerick win, as Cork lost out in the U-21 grade, after claiming U-17, minor and senior crowns.

Limerick’s second title in three seasons cements their status as All-Ireland favourites – and they’ll meet Galway in the semi-final on 20 August.

While Limerick had cruised to the provincial decider, scoring 11 and 13-point victories over Tipperary and Clare, this was a much more difficult assignment.

And referee Rory McGann drew the ire of Cork management and supporters at full-time, having registered a one-sided free count.

Cork were awarded just one free in the first half, and three in the second, as Limerick’s free-count was up around the 20 mark.

On the balance of play, however, Limerick just about deserved it, emerging as winners following an error-strewn second half that saw both sides miss good chances.

With Kyle Hayes operating effectively in the sweeper role for Limerick, Cork found goal chances at a premium, despite finding the net in the opening half.

Limerick had the shutters down and did enough at the other end – as Aaron Gillane top-scored with six pointed frees.

Limerick were 0-11 to 1-4 clear at half-time, having played with the breeze from the start.

They had the first point on the board with 52 seconds on the watch, Ronan Lynch nailing a long-range free, and they were 0-7 to 0-0 ahead within 14 minutes.

Gillane added a free and Limerick followed up with points from play supplied by Thomas Grimes and Peter Casey.

Lynch and Gillane added to Limerick’s total with frees, and another point from Grimes had Limerick very much in the driving seat.

Cork finally got off the mark in the 16th minute through one of their senior Munster winners, Shane Kingston, and that settled the Rebels.

Indeed, following that blistering Limerick opening, Cork would win the remainder of the half by 1-4 to 0-4, giving themselves something to cling onto with the wind advantage in the second half.

The goal, in the 26th minute, was a real tonic, and finished by Tim O’Mahony.

Mark Coleman, excellent for Cork in the first half, did some fine work on the right touchline and fed Paul Leopold.

The midfielder’s diagonal ball was collected by O’Mahony, who still had plenty of work to do.

But the Newtownshandrum man managed to wrestle his way past his man and finish inside Eoghan McNamara’s near post with a one-handed strike.

That score cut the Cork deficit to three points – 1-3 to 0-9 – but Limerick responded with points from Casey and Tom Morrissey.

There was still time for Michael O’Halloran to loft over a Cork point, to leave the Rebels very much in touch at the interval.

Limerick managed to keep Cork at arm’s length during the early second half exchanges, without ever looking wholly comfortable.

Cork, while growing increasingly frustrated with referee McGann, continued to plug away, but they were undone by some poor shooting.

Limerick went 18 minutes without a score – from the 39th to the 57th – and that allowed Cork to close the gap to just two points, 1-9 to 0-14.

A Gillane free stopped the Limerick rot and he added another to push the gap back out to four points.

Cork weren’t done as Coleman landed a free, before Kingston flashed over a point in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

There was still time for one, last Cork attack, but Limerick held firm to clinch the title.

Scorers - Limerick: A Gillane 0-6f, R Lynch (2f), T Grimes, P Casey & B Nash 0-2 each, M Mackey & T Morrissey 0-1 each. Cork: T O’Mahony 1-1, S Kingston 0-3, M Coleman (2f), M O’Halloran & D Dalton (2f) 0-2 each, R O’Flynn 0-1.

Limerick: E McNamara; S Finn, D Fanning, D Joy; R Lynch, K Hayes, T Grimes; C Ryan, R Hanley; A Gillane, M Mackey, C Lynch; B Nash, P Casey, T Morrissey. Subs: P Ahern for Casey (43), C Boylan for Mackey (47), B Murphy for Morrissey (56), L Lyons for Hanley (60+2).

Cork: P Collins; D Griffin, E Murphy, J Cashman; S O’Donoghue, M Coleman, D Browne; D Lowney, P Leopold; C O’Leary, M O’Halloran, S Kingston; D Dalton, R O’Flynn, T O’Mahony. Subs: J O’Connor for O’Leary (40), D O’Neill for Lowney (56), J Looney for O’Mahony (57), C Cahalane for Cashman (60+2).

Referee: R McGann (Clare)