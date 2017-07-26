Oisin McConville believes Kildare are a different animal to the side Kieran McGeeney helmed between 2007 and 2013, loaded with more quality and more belief.

The Lilywhites clash with Armagh and old manager McGeeney on Saturday at Croke Park in the final round of the qualifiers, with a place in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals at stake.

The Orchard County squeaked past year’s surprise package Tipperary in round 3B to set up an intriguing battle with Kildare, defeated by Dublin in the Leinster decider but going down with pride intact.

In fact Cian O'Neill's charges garnered quite a bit of praise for the manner of their display against the Dubs, and McConville was also impressed.

"They've got a certain aura about them this bunch of Kildare lads," the 2002 All-Ireland winner with Armagh told RTÉ 2fm's Game On.

"They have been there and done it at underage. I think they're a slightly different bunch than the bunch Geezer had.

"The one thing that Geezer would have loved to have instilled in the team he had is just a little bit more belief. I think at times if they'd had a little bit more belief certainly they would have been in an All-Ireland final.

"In fairness they probably have more quality than the team that Geezer had.

"The way they play now, they're exceptionally well organised. I've read, on the flip side of that, that Cian O'Neill has watched Armagh, done his homework and he knows them inside out.

"I've watched them every game this year and I'm still not 100% sure what way we're playing from one day to the next."

Kildare had a swagger about them in the loss to the Dubs, with the likes of Daniel Flynn studding the occasion with moments of terrific quality.

Although ultimately beaten by nine points, McConville feels the experience of playing at Croker will really stand to them this Saturday.

"Kildare are at an advantage in that they've already been to Croke Park.

"The only thing in Arnagh's favour is that they were playing on a huge pitch in Thurles the last day. That will give them an idea of the energy levels [required].

"If Armagh are to get over the line they're going to have to go deep into their bench. We're still guessing a little about Armagh. I don't think we've beaten anything of any real quality yet.

"The only thing I'm clinging on to is that that game against Tipperary when we did hold on, when it looked as if it was drifting away form us at times, we did hold on and get over the line, and that will give these young lads a huge amount of confidence. This is a massive step up."