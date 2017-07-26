Cork's march to the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals has been recognised in the GAA/GPA Players of the Month awards for May and June, which were announced today at Croke Park.

The Rebels will face Waterford at headquarters on August 13 after beating Tipperary, the Deise and Clare on their way to the Munster title.

Centre-forward Conor Lehane and wing-back Mark Coleman have been named the Players of the Month for May and June respectively.

Carlow attacker Paul Broderick (May) and Kildare's full-forward Daniel Flynn (June) scooped the football gongs.

Carlow recorded a surprise win over Wexford in May and, following defeat to Dublin in Leinster, beat London and Leitrim in the qualifiers. They were eventually eliminated by Monaghan in Round 3.

Kildare thumped Laois and Meath in June on their way to finishing runners-up to the Dubs in Leinster. They take on Armagh for a place in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

All four men were selected by their fellow inter-county players following outstanding displays in this year’s championship.