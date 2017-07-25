Liam Sheedy will join the Antrim hurling set-up for next season according to reports this morning.

The Irish News has stated that Sheedy met with Saffron officials last week and has agreed to work alongside the county committee and the senior hurlers.

He will travel to the county once a week to prepare for the 1A campaign in the Allianz Hurling League and to help with improving structures.

Sheedy has previously worked with current Antrim joint-manager Terence McNaughton on the GAA’s Hurling 2020 Committee.