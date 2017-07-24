Bernard Flynn thinks Mayo are still in with a chance of All-Ireland glory this year but only if they are "managed properly" after the Connacht heavyweights scraped past Cork in the qualifiers.

Mayo needed extra-time to beat an unfancied Rebels side by a single point last Saturday despite leading by six with just over 15 minutes to go.

The Meath All-Ireland winner believes that Stephen Rochford and his management team "took the eye off the ball and thought they had the game won.

"Cork did brilliantly," Flynn told 2fm's Game On. "They put up a really good performance and it shows there are plenty of good footballers in Cork.

"But Mayo were so far ahead in the game that they should have closed it out.

"By the 63rd minute they had all their substitutions made. I was astounded with the experience that they took off.

"Andy Moran shouldn't have been taken off at all. He was flying and he looked fresh and hungry.

"Taking off Colm Boyle, Chris Barrett, who had a very good game, Seamie O Shea off and then Lee Keegan gets the black card.

"They were ripped apart then for about 15 minutes, right through the defence.

"Those calls nearly cost them. I think they thought they had the game won and made some calls that maybe a more experienced management team wouldn't make under those circumstances."

Flynn fears that a similar miscalculation could prove more expensive at the business end of the Championship.

"This team now, if they're going to go the whole way, needs to be managed properly," he said.

"They (players) are maybe a little bit tired, they're going for a number of weeks in a row together and there are a lot of miles on the clock.

"If they're not managed properly they will lose a game they should win.

"That would be my worry. I thought a few of the decisions were wrong and at the wrong time."

Nonetheless, Flynn still feels Mayo are genuine contenders to finally end their loyal supporters' long wait for Sam and he is strongly tipping them to beat provincial rivals Roscommon in the All-Ireland quarter-final on Sunday (Live on RTÉ2, 4pm).

"It must be a privilege," he said. "There were 13,500 people there and 13,000 of them from Mayo.

"The resilience and heart they showed was magnificent. Mayo are mentally strong, there's no doubt about it.

"Lazarus rose only once, Mayo do it nearly every week.

"Roscommon will do well to beat them. When they get in to Croke Park they're four or five points the better team.

"They're going to take serious stopping. They're the one team Kerry have spoken about their tackling being brilliant."