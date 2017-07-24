Tomás O'Sé believes that Billy Morgan is the right candidate for the Cork football manager's job following their exit from the 2017 championship.

Peadar Healy resigned as manager after Cork's stirring extra-time defeat to Mayo in Limerick on Saturday evening.

Many names have been floated as a possible successor but O'Sé argues that Morgan is the perfect choice for the current Cork team.

On the Sunday Game last night, O'Sé said it was imperative that Cork find the right man for the job this time.

"Too often in Cork, it's a case of 'who wants the job?' 'I'll take it! I'll take it! No, that's not good enough. They need to get this one right.

"I think Billy Morgan would be the man. I think you need someone of his ilk.

"John Cleary has been mentioned, Ronan McCarthy has been mentioned. I think Stephen O'Brien would be a great choice.

"But Billy Morgan has what Cork need right now. And that's put a bit of stuff in them. Get a performance out of them."

Morgan has already served as Cork manager for thirteen championship seasons across two spells and has been involved in three All-Ireland winning Cork sides as player and manager.

He was the goalkeeper on the Cork team that beat Galway in the 1973 All-Ireland final.

In his first spell as manager from 1986 to 1995, he broke the Kerry stranglehold in Munster and led Cork during a period of unprecedented dominance in the province, collecting back-to-back All-Ireland titles in 1989 and 1990.

His second spell between 2004 and 2007 was less successful in silverware terms but he still lifted Cork from a relatively low ebb in 2003, when Roscommon dumped them out in Round 1 of the qualifiers, to an All-Ireland final appearance in 2007.

In between, he guided his club Nemo Rangers to an All-Ireland title in 2003. He has enjoyed more success at national level in this decade, guiding UCC to two Sigerson Cup titles in 2011 and 2014.

Last November, Morgan told the Southern Star that he "would do anything" for Cork football.



