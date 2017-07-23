The draw for the 2017 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals will take place on Morning Ireland at 8.35 on Monday, July 24.

On one side of the draw are provincial champions Cork and Galway and on the other are the weekend quarter-final winners Tipperary and Waterford.

The first semi-final will feature Galway on Sunday, August 6, with the second featuring Cork seven days later.

Had Clare or Wexford won in their quarter-finals there wouldn't have had to be a draw as provincial final repeats aren't allowed in the last four. But as both lost, the names go into the hat.

You can also follow the draw live on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now app in our morning sports tracker.

The pairings for the first two All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-finals are already known.

Mayo will take on Connacht champions Roscommon while Galway meet with Kerry. Both of those games will take place at Croke Park on Sunday, July 30 with times yet to be confirmed.

Roscommon couldn't meet Galway again having beaten them in their Connacht final showdown earlier in the month, so no draw was necessary once the Tribesmen beat Donegal.

This meant that Mayo, who squeezed past unfancied Cork in their Round 4A qualifier on Saturday in Limerick, play the Connacht champions and Munster kingpins Kerry take on Galway.