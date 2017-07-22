Galway captain Gary O'Donnell said the Tribesmen "went back to basics" after their shock Connacht SFC final loss to Roscommon, and are now showing their true colours as they eye a summer march on Sam Maguire.

Donegal were hammered in Saturday's All-Ireland SFC Round 4A qualifier as Kevin Walsh's men set up a quarter-final collision with Kerry.

Two Johnny Heaney goals and a Liam Silke penalty helped Galway to a 3-9 to 0-7 half-time lead, and there was no let-up in a 4-17 to 0-14 success.

O'Donnell was thrilled at the manner of the victory, and is hoping it sets the tone for the rest of their championship.

"A lot of people probably wrote us off two weeks ago [after the loss to Roscommon] and probably rightly so at times, but we know we've great potential and quality footballers in our team.

"We knuckled down the last two weeks and we're delighted we got a performance.

"We went back to basics, breaking ball, tackling and working really hard. There's great potential in the team, we know that. I just think lads ground it out and got stuck in."

That Rossies setback led to some stinging criticism of the Galway players.

John Maughan said Walsh had "the most difficult job of any manager in the country right now" as they picked up the pieces of the loss.

O'Donnell was glad to lay to rest the demons of that game and talked up the huge hunger in the camp to succeed.

"We were extremely disappointed; I'm sure a lot of people outside our dressing room were.

"We realised we didn't perform on the day but that's history. We're looking forward to the next game.

"The competition for places is huge at the moment. Lads knew if they did take a step back they'd be replaced.

"We've great quality on the subs' bench; lads will be looking for places for the quarter-final as well."