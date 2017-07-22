The pairings for the first two All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-finals are known, while Peadar Healy has stepped down as Cork manager.

Mayo will take on Connacht champions Roscommon while Galway's reward for their thumping win over Donegal on Saturday is a last-eight meeting with Kerry. Both of those games will take place at Croke Park on Sunday, July 30 with times yet to be confirmed.

Roscommon couldn't meet Galway again having beaten them in their Connacht final showdown earlier in the month, so no draw was necessary once the Tribesmen beat Donegal.

This meant that Mayo, who squeezed past unfancied Cork in their Round 4A qualifier on Saturday in Limerick, play the Connacht champions and Munster kingpins Kerry take on Galway.

The two Round 4A qualifiers, Down-Monaghan and Kildare-Armagh, will take place next Saturday at Croke Park with the winners advancing to face Dublin and Tyrone.

The All-Ireland semi-final draws pair the Connacht and Munster champions, or the teams that beat them, on one side, with the Leinster and Ulster champions, or the teams that beat them, on the other.

Meanwhile, Healy announced that he was stepping down immediately after the Rebels' battling loss to Mayo.

"My term is up," he said simply.

Cork's Ian Maguire tackles Aidan O'Shea of Mayo

Healy added: "It was a great performance by the players. We looked for a performance from them and in fairness they delivered. We had our chances to win this game, there’s no doubt about it.

"We were forced to make two substitutions just before half-time, James Loughrey and Jamie O’Sullivan went off on a black card.

"We were 0-07 all at the time and after those two substitutions Mayo went 0-10 to 0-07 ahead.

"Then at the start of the second half Aidan Walsh had to come off injured. Then we went 0-14 to 0-07 down. But to be fair to the boys, Powter’s goal really brought us back into it and gave us great momentum.

"Going into the start of the second half of extra-time I thought we were in with a tearing chance of winning it."