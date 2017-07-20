Former Derry minor football star Conor Glass looks set to make his AFL debut after being called up to the senior panel with Hawthorn.

The 19-year-old joined the Australian Rules outfit last summer after finishing school in Maghera, and has made rapid strides in the Hawthorn system, leading to his promotion by head coach Alastair Clarkson.

He could now feature in this weekend's encounter with Fremantle as Hawthorn, currently 13th int he AFL standings, look to keep their faint hopes of reaching the play-offs.

Glass was a huge loss to Derry having played a pivotal role as the Oak Leafers won the 2015 Ulster minor title.