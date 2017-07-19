A huge crowd of 10,749 turned up at a redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh tonight as the iconic venue opened its doors to patrons for the first time after 18 months of building work.

Valley Rovers defeated Blarney by 1-21 to 1-08 in a Cork Premier IHC encounter in a soft opening ahead of the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals.

Munster finalists Clare take on reigning All-Ireland champions Tipperary this Saturday at 3pm in the first inter-county game in front of the new stands.

The following day, Waterford and Wexford meet in a repeat of last year's quarter-final.