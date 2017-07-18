Laois manager Peter Creedon has come under heavy criticism from delegates at a meeting of the Laois county board on Monday night.

Laois endured a difficult season in 2017, experiencing relegation to Division 4 of the National League in the spring.

And while they did register championship wins over Longford and Wicklow, their season ended on a dismal note with a ten-point defeat to Clare in a Round 2 qualifier in O'Moore Park.

Creedon, who managed Tipperary between 2012 and 2015, was appointed Laois manager on a one-year term in autumn last year.

In the wake of this summer's disappointment, the Leinster Express are reporting that a number of delegates are calling for his contract not to be renewed.

At Monday's county board meeting, it was proposed by St. Joseph's delegate Michael Moore that Creedon's contract not be renewed for next year.

Emo delegate and former Laois footballer Mick Lawlor said the county's footballers would be set "back by five or six years" if Creedon wasn't removed from the post.

JJ Conway, the delegate for Arles-Kilcruise, expressed disappointment that selectors from outside of Laois had been drafted in at all, and said the year had been 'disastrous'.

"It was a disastrous year. Against Kildare, if we had never brought the team together for the seven months before the game, left them to their clubs and brought them together the week before, they would have done as well. There was no passion in our team this year."

However, other delegates said the players must bear much of the responsibility for Laois's season.

Philip Keane, the delegate from the Heath, said that the players needed to evaluate their own performance before the spotlight was turned on the manager.

"I don't think we should be rushing to get rid of a manager until the players own up to how they felt the year went. If five players put their hands up and say I didn't go as well as I should, then you can't hold the manager responsible for that."

Timahoe's Willie Ramsbottom agreed, saying it was time for the Laois players to "look into their hearts."