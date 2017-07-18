Kevin Ryan has stepped away from the Offaly hurlers, claiming his reappointment would "make progress for Offaly hurling extremely difficult".

The Faithful County were well beaten by Galway in the Leinster SHC semi-final, 0-33 to 1-11, and crashed out of the qualifiers after a 24-point defeat to Waterford in Tullamore.

Ryan, who took the reins last year, confirmed on Monday night that the would not be seeking ratification.

"After eight months in charge of the Offaly senior hurlers I have decided to not seek reappointment for 2018," he said.

"I feel my reappointment [were it to happen] would be divisive and make progress for Offaly hurling extremely difficult.

"I believe an Offaly person with traditionalist values would best fill the needs of the senior hurlers and the hurling public.

"Thanks to those who welcomed and supported me in Offaly."

Offaly chairman Tommy Byrne paid tribute to Ryan for his professional approach to team preparation and said his commitment had been exemplary.