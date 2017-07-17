The pairings have been decided for Round 4B of the Football Qualifiers after the draw was made live on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning.

Down will play Monaghan in a repeat of last month's Ulster semi-final, while Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney will face his old friends in Kildare.

Round 4B Qualifiers:

Down v Monaghan

Armagh v Kildare

The games will be played on the weekend of the 29th and 30th of July. Both matches will be played at a neutral venue to be decided this afternoon.

The winners of these ties will play either Tyrone or Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Should Kildare win they will automatically play Tyrone, while should Down win they will automatically face Dublin.

If Armagh and Monaghan both win then a further draw will be required to determine which of the above provincial champions they will meet in the quarter-final.

While teams in Round 4 are typically prevented from facing sides they've already played in their provincial championship this wasn't possible for Down as they'd already played both their potential opponents in this draw.