Dublin manager Jim Gavin praised the resilience of Kildare following his team's nine-point victory in Sunday's Leinster football final.

The win gave Dublin a record seventh Leinster title in a row, eclipsing the Dublin team of the 1970s who won six on the trot between 1974 and '79.

"It's a fair achievement for the players and for Pat Gilroy who was here before me and that group of players as well," Gavin told Joanne Cantwell on the Sunday Game.

"I'm sure they're reflecting on that tonight. But for ourselves, it's another Leinster final. The provincial title means a lot to Dublin players and Dublin supporters. We'll celebrate tonight but we'll move on quickly."

Sunday's game was only the second time in Gavin's reign that an opponent got within ten points of Dublin in the Leinster championship, the last time coming in the 2013 Leinster Final when Meath were beaten 2-15 to 0-14.

Gavin paid tribute to Kildare's conditioning and mentality and alluded to Stephen Cluxton's save from Daniel Flynn early in the second half.

"Any time you get early goals in a game it is significant. All credit to Kildare. They're a very aerobic and physically fit team. At the start of the second half we tagged on a few scores and they never gave in.

"Only for a great save by Stephen Cluxton who knows what way the game would have ended."