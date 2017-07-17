Colm O'Rourke has said Stephen Cluxton's short kickout style has impacted Gaelic football from the top level all the way down to the very grassroots, and claimed he has triggered the single most influential change the game has ever seen.

Cluxton's unerringly accurate kicking has been the cornerstone of Dublin's phenomenal success over the last six years.

They claimed their seventh Leinster SFC crown on the bounce on Sunday with a nine-point over Kildare, and are going for a third All-Ireland in a row.

"Down revolutionised the game with a particular style, Dublin in the 50s were bringing a man out from the full-forward line and there's been various changes, but I don't think any single person in the history of the GAA has revolutionised the game like Stephen Cluxton," O'Rourke said on The Sunday Game.

"Down to the lowest junior team now, every goalkeeper is trying to place his kickout.

"Cluxton [against Kildare] found his man almost every time which gave Dublin the foundation to attack. Once they get the ball and attack they're almost impossible to stop."

Colm Cooper agreed Cluxton's ability with the boot is beyond the norm but added that the hive of activity in front of him makes his job a lot easier.

"This Dublin team have raised the bar for everyone," Cooper said.

"We talk about Stephen Cluxton, his kickouts are superb, but I think he's complemented by the most athletic bunch of players that have come along in 25 years."