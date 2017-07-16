Cian O'Sullivan said Dublin players are fully aware they're in the middle of a special era "that could all end shortly", and it's given them a ferocious hunger to collect as much silverware as possible while the good times roll.

Jim Gavin's juggernaut powered to a seventh Leinster SFC title on the bounce with a 2-23 to 1-17 dismissal of Kildare at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Lilywhites brought plenty of effort to the showpiece and actually scored more points than any team has against the Sky Blues in the championship in the Gavin era, but they simply couldn't live with their vaunted opponents.

O'Sullivan soaked up the glory, and said they're not taking anything for granted.

"It's fantastic," he told RTÉ Sport's Marty Morrissey.

"We hadn't really been talking about that at all, seven in a row. That's some achievement.

"I think it's a mark of this team, over the last number of years. We're absolutely thrilled.

"We know how fortunate and lucky we are to play football with Dublin with this crop of players and in this era.

"It doesn't come around too often. We're very aware this could all end very shortly, so it's about trying to enjoy it as much as we can while we have this great opportunity in front of us and grasping as much silverware as we can."

Kildare came away with some credit despite the nine-point loss.

They showed flashes of real quality, and O'Sullivan expects them to come again.

'We knew it was going to be tough' says Cian O'Sullivan after Dublin's win over Kildare #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/pXXbhvlHa4 — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) July 16, 2017

"We knew coming to this game the task that was in front of us," he said.

"They're definitely a team that's on the up. They've some really really strong players - Daniel Flynn and Kevin Feely in midfield.

"I think this team is going to be around to stay for the rest of the summer and the next few years."

The Dublin boss played tribute to those who had initiated the Leinster streak.

"It’s a fair achievement for the players, and for Pat Gilroy, who was here before me, and that group of players," Galvin said.

"I’m sure they’re probably reflecting on it tonight.

"But for ourselves it’s another Leinster final – we’re happy with that.

"The provincial title means a lot to the Dublin players and Dublin supporters as well.

"We’ll celebrate tonight, but we’ll move on quickly to the next game."



